State Senate resolution rejects federal gun control laws

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Republican-led Michigan Senate passed a resolution today stating that nearly all federal gun control laws should be considered void in Michigan.

Senate Resolution 22 is a statement of intent, is not binding, and does not change any actual laws or enforcement policies.

The text of the resolution recognizes that Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution gives Congress the power to regulate commerce. However, the authors of the resolution say this should only apply to interstate commerce, and the Michigan government should have control over gun manufacture, possession, exchange, and use of firearms within the state’s borders.

By approving the resolution, the State Senate rejects any federal rules that “infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms,” be they past, present, or future.

SR22 says this includes any tax, levy, fee, or stamp imposed on firearms, accessories, or ammunition that are not applied to all other goods. Also included are any bills which would require the registration or tracking of firearms, if doing so would discourage the purchase or ownership of guns by law-abiding citizens.

The resolution also specifically rejects the Gun Control Act of 1968, which regulates firearm sales. Under that law, you have to get a federal license to sell guns across state lines. The law also bans licensed dealers from selling firearms to juveniles, felons, fugitives from justice, or anyone who the seller has cause to believe is mentally unsound or addicted to illegal substances.

According to Michigan Radio, the resolution prompted an emotional debate on the floor of the State Senate. Democrats criticized its “dark, insurrection-laden language.”

There is no further action pending on Senate Resolution 22. Click here to read the full text of the resolution, or click here to read the Gun Control Act of 1968.