State Senate urges DNR to organize a wolf hunt by the end of the year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Senate approved non-binding resolutions today urging state officials to organize a hunting and trapping season for gray wolves before the end of 2021.

Gray wolves in the Lower 48 were taken off the Endangered Species List in the final days of the Trump administration. Hunting advocacy groups are pushing for hunting seasons to be organized quickly in case the Biden administration plans to re-list the species. That would reinstate federal protections for gray wolves.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is in the process of updating its wolf management plan and was expected to address the topic of a wolf hunt sometime in 2022. The resolutions passed today urge the DNR to implement a wolf hunt while that process is ongoing, saying there is no reason to wait for the new plan to be finished or for public opinion surveys to be taken.

A similar effort played out in Wisconsin when hunting advocates sued the state DNR to get a hunting season quickly approved in February. That effort succeeded, and a quota was set at 10% of Wisconsin’s estimated wolf population. The hunt had to be called off early because hunters exceeded the quota, killing nearly 20% of the state’s wolves in less than a week.

