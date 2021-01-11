State Senator Hollier to introduce resolution condemning insurrection at U.S. Capitol

Dawn breaks at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is calling for congressional action to rein in President Donald Trump after inciting last week’s deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State Senator Adam Hollier (D-Detroit) announced today in a press release that he will be introducing a Senate Resolution condemning the “attempted coup of the U.S. Capitol by rioters and supporters of President Donald Trump,” the press release reads.

To date, the attack on the Capitol has resulted in five deaths — including a Capitol police officer — and the resolution emphatically demands that there is no place for further undermining the results of the November 2020 election.

“What happened in Washington, D.C. last week was nothing short of sedition and the actions by anyone who helped take part in that day, whether by disseminating misinformation and conspiracy theories or encouraging people to revolt, should be condemned by every single elected official,” Sen. Hollier said. “Leaders around the country must be unanimous in saying these terrorists who broke the law were not patriots and they need to be held responsible for their criminal actions.”

“The phrase ‘election fraud’ is a dog whistle and code for finding ways that the votes cast by minorities in cities like Detroit can be tossed,” Sen. Hollier said. “The Republican-led investigation into Black and Brown votes is racially motivated and nothing less, and these committee oversight hearings need to stop. In the United States, we count every single vote, and this continued assault on our democracy — because they can’t accept the fact that their candidate lost — is shameful.”