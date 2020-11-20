Stockbridge cancels parade for annual Festival of Lights

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Stockbridge Area Chamber of Commerce announced today that it has canceled the annual parade during this year’s Festival of Lights event.

However, there will still be some festivities for local families to enjoy during the festival, which will take place on November 28th.

Santa and Mrs. Claus have been invited to use the drive-through window at the Eaton Community Bank to meet local children and distribute gifts. They will visit the town from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Other festivities will be available around town, including deals at local retailers and strolling carolers.

There will also be virtual events, including wood carving and a gingerbread house contest.

Click here to visit the Chamber’s Facebook page for more information.