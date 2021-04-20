Stockbridge Schools switch to virtual learning amid COVID-19

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WLNS)— Stockbridge Community Schools has switched from in-person instruction to virtual learning after staff members test positive for COVID-19.

The school district sent out a letter telling family and staff that two employees tested positive for COVID-19. The letter also states several staff members will have to quarantine due to the two positive cases.

The letter states students kindergarten until 12th grade will return to in-person learning on Monday, May 3, 2021.

The school district stated athletics will continue with weekly antigen testing.

The school district says to look for additional information on virtual instruction, MSTEP, and NWEA testing.