Stocks tumble after Iran missile attack on US troops

TEHRAN, Iran (WLNS) - UPDATE (10:52 PM): A Boeing 737 plane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran early Wednesday local time, Iran's semi-official news agency Iranian Student News Agency reported.

The Ukranian Airlines plane crashed due to technical difficulties, according to ISNA.

ORIGINAL STORY: Iranian state TV is reporting a Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near an airport in the capital, Tehran.

There is no immediate word on injures, according to the Associated Press.

The state TV report says the crash Wednesday morning is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.