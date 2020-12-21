Strained health agencies push do-it-yourself contact tracing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)--- This week's Tell Me Something Good segment is going one step further with its good news delivery, by also wishing a special congratulations to Ruth Essenberg. She's retiring from her post at Douglas Steel in Lansing, after 57-years on the job.

Essenberg started working in June of 1963, and throughout the years, became more than just a co-worker to her fellow colleagues, she watched them grow up, get married, start families, and of course, supported them along the way.