“Student of color” responsible for racist graffiti at Albion College

ALBION, Mich. (WLNS) — Albion College has found the person who was responsible for the racist and anti-Semetic graffiti at Mitchell Towers.

The person responsible was a student and they admitted to doing it and were acting alone. They were immediately removed from campus and placed on temporary suspension while a full investigation is done, Albion College said.

The school said “we know the acts of racism that have occurred this week are not about one particular person or one particular incident.”

According to the Albion College Pleiad, the person responsible was a “current student of color.”

The incidents happened from March 28-April 6 according to the According to the Albion College Pleiad.

The rest of the school’s statement can be view below: