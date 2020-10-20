Students protest outside of Ovid-Elsie high school because many are failing at least one class

Elsie, Mich. (WLNS)- The superintendents office at Ovid- Elsie’s school district revealed that 151 out 277 seniors at Ovid-Elsie high school are failing one or more courses. These statistics made senior Bailey Mayville organize a protest today in the schools parking lot.

“I wanna see them have lower expectations of us causes its a lot of work,” says Mayville.

School officials say the failing rates are high because teachers are still getting used to virtual learning, but Mayville says its also because of a heavy workload.

Rachel Gehris a parent of a freshman and senior at the school attended the protest because she sees first hand how virtual learning is taking a toll on her kids. “I get concerned with how much screen time the children have,” says Gehris.

Ovid- Elsies superintendent Ryan Cunningham says he supports todays protest and has been working with staff and students, asking them what they can do better. “We put out surveys last Wednesday to staff and students and parents to get feedback,” says Cunningham.

Some parents and students were upset about Mayville’s protest and came here before hand to support teachers.

“We had another parent group put out signs this morning to support the school, we didn’t wanna see a counter protest so we asked them not to do that, didn’t want any problems on school property,” says Cunningham

As for Mayville she says she understands teachers are going through just as much stress but hopes this protest can help staff realize they need a better plan to help them succeed.