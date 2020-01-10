Study: Alcohol-related deaths increasing in the United States

You'll find piles and piles of toys at the Walton Insurance Group in Jackson. It's all part of the Play it Forward used toy drive. More than a thousand toys were donated, but before the toys find new homes they first need to be restored, and that's where Cousino Restoration comes in. Cousino Restoration's goal is to help those in need during emergency situations.

"We're able to help out numerous organizations from family services to shelters, domestic abuse centers, and churches, and daycares, and just a whole lot," said Business Development Specialist at Cousino Restoration, Sheri Ferguson.