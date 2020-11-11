Study: Brain games help before surgery

(WLNS) — New research shows playing brain games before surgery might lower the chances of a common, but serious post-surgery complication, especially for older adults.

Sarah Sieling is grateful she can do the activities she enjoys.

Two and a half years ago, she needed spinal fusion surgery.

“One of my vertebrae would tip and it was pinching a nerve, so the only time I was without pain was when I was sitting,” she said.

As a 71-year-old surgery patient, she was at risk for developing post-operative delirium.

She took part in a study at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center that looked at whether brain games on a tablet could prevent the complications which can cause confusion.

Dr. Michelle Humeidan is the lead author.

What the study found was that if you do the brain exercise before surgery, it does lower your risk of having post-operative delirium.

And the exercises focuses on memory, speed, attention and problem solving.

Patients who played five to ten hours in the days leading up to the surgery cut their risk of delirium after surgery by more than half.