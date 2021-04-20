Subaru recalls vehicles to fix engine, suspension problems

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- Travel restrictions between the United States, Mexico and Canada to control the spread of COVID-19 will remain in effect until May 21, the Biden administration announced to the "disappointment" of at least one South Texas congressman.

This means that only those deemed "essential travelers" or workers are allowed to cross into land ports. These are the same restrictions that have been in place since March 2020 under the Trump administration.