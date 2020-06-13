Summer camps try ‘pods’ to keep campers together while limiting the spread of coronavirus

As the summer sun rises high in the sky, kids who have been out of school and stuck at home are itching for an escape from the pandemic-induced isolation.

Most summers, freedom for kids and parents alike is typically provided by summer camps. But this year, many have been canceled or are currently on pause.But not everyone is out of luck.

A number of camps across the country are trying something new to safely bring children back without endangering their health. It’s called the “pod.”

By dividing campers into smaller groups and pairing them with just one or two counselors or coaches for the entirety of camp, the camps are hopeful that the virus will be deterred.

At the end of April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a 17-page draft of operating guidelines for businesses, including summer camps, but decisions are ultimately being made locally and in partnership with health officials. Suggestions include keeping beds 6 feet apart in sleepaway camps and keeping small groups together without mixing.

This article is adapted from CNN.