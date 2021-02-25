Survivors reach to death of former Olympics gymnastics coach

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Today marked the beginning of what looked to be justice, years in the making for many athletes, who say they suffered multiple acts of verbal, physical and sexual abuse.

John Geddert, the former U.S. Olympics gymnastics coach was charged with 24 felonies including human trafficking and sexual assault. But after taking his own life, he’ll never face any charges.

John Geddert’s body was found at a rest area in Clinton county at 3:24 this afternoon.

Geddert's body was located by troopers at the rest area on EB I-96 in Clinton County at 3:24 pm.



State officials say Geddert shot himself. His death brings an end to his criminal case just hours after it began. At around 1 o’clock attorney general Dana Nessel announced Geddert was charged with 24 felonies including human trafficking, criminal sexual assault, lying to a peace officer, and racketeering.

Now his accusers wont get a chance to share their truth in court.

Lindsey Hull and her mother found the news shocking, but not surprising.

“To me it’s an easy way out,” Hull said. “And its really sad because these are things we’re going to be stuck dealing with for the rest of our lives.”

Rachel Denhollander the first woman to publicly accuse Larry Nassar of sexual abuse said this on twitter, “To the survivors, you have been heard and believed, and we stand with you. thank you for telling the truth. What you have done matters.”

To the survivors, you have been heard and believed, and we stand with you. Thank you for telling the truth. What you have done matters.



Please stay safe, you are loved and wanted here.

Denhollander, and Hull aren’t the only survivors reacting to the news of Geddert’s death. 6 News spoke with Rita Wieber, the mother of olympian jordyn wieber who trained with Geddert at Twistars– the gym he owned and managed for years.

Geddert was known to have ties with serial sex offender Larry Nasser, but unlike him he wont face any charges. Today he was scheduled to appear in court before an Eaton County judge and tonight we know why he never showed up.



