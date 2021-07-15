Survivors to address regents about abuse by late U-M doctor

This undated file photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan shows Dr. Robert E. Anderson. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library, University of Michigan via AP)

UNDATED (WOOD) — Some of the men who say they were sexually abused by late University of Michigan doctor Robert Anderson are expected to address the university Board of Regents this afternoon.

The 2 p.m. meeting will stream live on the university’s website and on woodtv.com. The survivors will appear via Zoom.

This will mark the first time survivors have directly addressed the board, an attorney representing some of the men involved told News 8.

MLive reports that university President Mark Schlissel was expected to announce new policies Thursday meant to prevent sexual abuse, and that he and the regents would discuss those policies at the board meeting.

Anderson is believed to have sexually abused hundreds of his patients — possibly as many as 850 — during his decades at Michigan, many of them football players or other student athletes and others pilots or air employees sent to Anderson for physicals.

Matt Schembechler, son of famed Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, came forward publicly last month to say he was among the victims. Several of them, including Matt Schembechler, say they told Bo Schembechler what happened but that he brushed off the reports and did nothing to stop the abuse.

A report released in May by a firm hired to investigate the allegations found people had reported the abuse to Bo Schembechler and several other coaches, trainers and athletic department staff members. Still, Anderson kept his job until 2003.

Bo Schembechler died in 2006. Anderson died in 2008.