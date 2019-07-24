The Lansing Township Police Department arrested a suspect who is accused of recent assault reports in the Groesbeck area.
Justin Siebert was charged with two counts of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.
The 18-year-old faces a maximum of two years in prison if found guilty of the charges.
He is currently lodged in the Ingham County Jail awaiting arraignment.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Suspect charged for groping women
