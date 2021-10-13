Suspect description released in Kalamazoo shooting that injured 2 teens

Police on the scene of a shooting on Dutton Street near Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo. (Oct. 12, 2021)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the two teens who was shot in Kalamazoo remained in the hospital Wednesday with serious injuries, police said.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon along W. Dutton Street near S. Westnedge Avenue. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley said that the shooter was walking down the sidewalk when he exchanged words with a group of teens who were also walking, then fired several shots.

Two of those shots hit teens. One of them, a 17-year-old, had been released from the hospital as of mid-day Wednesday, but the 15-year-old was still in critical condition.

Coakley said the suspect was described as a Black male, possibly in his late teens, standing at least 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing dark clothing, including a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. KDPS is expected to release surveillance images shortly.

The shooting is believed to have been an isolated incident.

Police initially said the victims were both 13 but officials clarified Wednesday they were ages 15 and 17.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.