MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man believed to have fatally shot three women and a teenager in Memphis, Tennessee, has been found dead following an hours-long manhunt, police have confirmed.

Memphis Police say Mavis Christian Jr., 52, was found in a vehicle on Alta Road at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. He had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christian was wanted in three separate shootings that killed four and left another critically wounded Saturday night.

At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a shooting on Field Lark Drive in southwest Memphis. There, authorities found a woman and a girl, 13, who had been killed, and a 15-year-old girl who had been critically wounded, Memphis Police Officer Christopher Williams told The Associated Press.

Less than an hour later, authorities were called to Warrington Road in southeast Memphis for a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police found another woman dead on Howard Drive in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police said through the course of their investigation, they determined the shootings were connected, and all involved Christian.

They said Christian was a known relative of the victims, adding they believe each of the shootings was a domestic violence situation.

Authorities have not yet released any additional information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.