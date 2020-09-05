Swinging To Success

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – It takes years for a program to become successful.

“It was great. It’s not something you don’t usually expect. It hasn’t happened for so long,” said sophomore golfer Hannah Robinson.



Last year the Charlotte Girls Golf Team accomplished something this program hasn’t done in three decades. “I know. Isn’t that amazing? It’s been thirty-four-years since the golf team made states,” said Head Girls Golf Coach Brent Crossman. ” The more you let it sink in it get’s even better,” added Robinson.

The Orioles came in last, but it didn’t matter. “To get there was just like we won the State Championship right? We were so excited,” said Crossman.



This year is different. “We’ve been there. We know how it goes. We know the routines and it’s just like anything. One you do that experience you want to do it again,” said Crossman. “I think we have a chance to get there for sure,” added Robinson.

But what is it about this team that got them there in the first place? “We just improved. We all got so much better,” said Robinson. “We’ve got great team chemistry and that just transfers to the golf course,” added Crossman.

