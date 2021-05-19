Taco and Tequila Festival comes to Jackson Field in Lansing this summer

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) This summer on July 24, The Tacos and Tequila Festival will make its first appearance in Mid-Michigan and have tons of local vendors ready to serve.

It will be hosted by the Kalamazoo Growlers and Outlier Events, that host other similar events around the state. This will be one of the first food & drink festivals returning since COVID-19 started.

Tickets will begin at around $35, and up with different options. There will be traditional and unique tacos, alongside more than 25 different tequilas, beer, and creative tequila-based drinks.

Each guest will get samples of both tacos and tequila, with the option to purchase full-sized plates and drinks if desired. Local vendors like Barrio Tacos in East Lansing will be there ready to serve.

“We have tons of different taco options from vegetarian to classics. We also have some of the worlds best Tequila and mixed drinks, we’re very excited,” said Barrio Tacos owner, Tony Carano

The event will be open for all ages, with wrist bands separating those 21 & older. Officials with the Kalamazoo Growlers & Outlier Events say this is the first in the area and hope for a great turnout.

“We have other events similar, but everyone loves Tacos and Tequila so we think the area is going to love it, and most of these events sell out very quickly,” said Director Nick Stoglin.

Tickets are now up for presale and are while supplies last. As mandates continue to change, so will the number of tickets sold, alongside other rules and regulations for those attending.