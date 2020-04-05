Take virtual tours hundreds of college campuses for free without leaving your house

Future college students who can’t tour a campus because of the coronavirus pandemic need not worry. There’s a website for that. Prospective students can take virtual tours for free of hundreds of colleges and universities from across the United States without ever leaving the safety of their homes, according to our media partners MLive.

The more than 15,000 videos on CampusReel.org aren’t just uploaded from anyone. From big universities to Ivy League schools to small colleges, the videos are shot by students giving views of campus life from the eyes of those who live in the dorms and attend classes there.

“We work with real college students on campuses throughout the country who create a series of short form videos intended to first give people all the information and visuals you’d expect to get on a traditional campus tour,” said Nick Freud, CampusReel Co-founder. They’ll show you inside the buildings, show you around the campus and take you into the dorm rooms.”

Campus life videos: Freud says besides the general tour videos, the student videos go deeper than just hitting the main spots. The goal is to show prospective students what life is really like on campus.

“There are videos, for instance, which take you inside the dorms at 10 p.m. There’s tailgating videos showing the game day experience. There’s even videos showing whether the food on campus is good or not. There’s also videos focusing on the college application process and the S.A.T. process as well as how to make friends at school and how to deal with home sickness.”

Free to use: The website is free for students and parents to navigate. Everyone has access to every single aspect of the site and every video at no charge. Freud says the website has students lining up to make videos for it. Students are paid for their videos.

Right now there are about 300 colleges and universities on the site with more being added all the time. The Michigan campuses on the site are UM, MSU, WMU, CMU and Alma. Freud says the goal is to eventually have every single college and university in the country on the site.