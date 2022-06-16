LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –As mothers struggle to feed their babies during the baby formula shortage, a new supply shortage is hitting store shelves across the US.

There’s a nationwide tampon shortage.

People have taken to social media to express their frustration over the latest shortage of tampons. One person called it “the latest nightmare for women.”

Lysne Tait is the founder and executive director of Helping Women Period in Lansing. She said the shortage is having an impact on donations.

“Helping Women Period provides free menstrual products to those experiencing homelessness and low income disparity, so we distribute to food banks, domestic violence shelters and schools,” Tait said.

The group is a non-profit organization and Tait said that they rely heavily on donations to supply menstrual products to people throughout mid-Michigan, but lately tampon donations have been slim.

“We have about 24 cases of tampons which sounds like a lot but it’ll be gone next week,” she said.

6 News spoke with officials from CVS and Walgreens. They both said that their supply of Tampons is also dwindling. According to the major retail chains, in recent weeks suppliers haven’t been able to fulfill orders leaving many shelves empty.

Tait said she’s worried that some people may not be open to trying unfamiliar brands that may available and resort to other potentially dangerous practices.

“The people who have the product that they like are going to hoard it and my biggest concern is that people will wear products for longer than is medically recommended,” she said.

Sparrow Hospital Chief of Staff, Dr. LaKeeya Tucker D.O. says leaving your tampon in for too long is risky.

“Toxic shock syndrome is a big one that we’re concerned about and so you don’t want to sleep in your tampon you want to make sure you get it out when it’s too full,” Dr. Tucker said.

If you have a hard time finding tampons, Dr. Tucker says there are many other options available.

“They can seek different menstrual cups. There’s some reusable pads which are cloth that they could utilize as well as some of the menstrual underwear,” Dr. Tucker said.

In the meantime, Tait says Helping Women Period will do what they can to assist those in need.

“We want to make sure that people get what they need,” Tait said.

Experts said the shortage is due to a combination of things like rising costs of materials used to make tampons, staffing problems at factories and transportation delays.

If you have questions or concerns about feminine products that are available you should contact your doctor.