“Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert’ from Paris: How to watch, livestream without cable

HOW TO WATCH: The concert special airs on ABC on Sunday, May 17 at 10 p.m. ET. You can also livestream it on Hulu Live TV where you can also catch up on back episodes of your favorite shows.

“While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC,” added Eric Avram, vice president, Talent and Booking, ABC Entertainment.

The concert was recorded last September at L’Olympia Theater in Paris, France. This will most likely be the only concert performance you’ll see from Swift in 2020 after her “Lover Fest” tour was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This article is adapted from MLive.