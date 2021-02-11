TECH HELP: Health Dept. partners with ‘GetSetUp’ to help seniors navigate COVID-19 website

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says getting people vaccinated is the goal, but navigating the state’s appointment system isn’t easy for everyone.

The process is mostly online and for people with little tech knowledge it’s a challenge.

Now the Aging & Adult Services Agency is partnering with tech company ‘GetSetUp’ to offer a series of classes that will walk older Michiganders through the COVID-19 vaccine website.

And for people who don’t have access to the internet, there is a number you can call, says Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive.

“We’re also working closely with 2-1-1 you can actually call them… for help on how to get a vaccine appointment,” Khaldun said.

But health officials say you should avoid calling your local health department. “The health department will not have more information that what is on the website,” Dr. Khaldun said.

Currently the state is offering vaccines to people over the age of 65, teachers, and a select group of first responders and frontline essential workers.

But not everyone will be able to secure an appointment quickly. “Not everyone who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine will be able to get an appointment. so please do be patient,” Dr. Khaldun said. “And do not give up.”

Officials say as the state gets more doses of vaccines available more appointments will open up.