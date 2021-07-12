Ted Cruz to speak at Mackinaw Republican Leadership Conference

WLNS 6 News
by: Izzy Martin
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a Facebook Post from the Michigan Republican Party, Senator Ted Cruz will be a keynote speaker for the 34th Biennial Mackinac Republican Conference.
For more information, visit www.mrlc2021.com.