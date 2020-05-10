Teen sends masks across country, world

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan’s stay-home order has been extended again, but the people of Jackson County are still focused on giving and inspiring hope amid the pandemic.

The need for food and protective equipment has continued to grow with the coronavirus outbreak. From homemade masks to donated meals and fundraisers looking to address those needs, here are five more hopeful things happening in Jackson County.

It started rather simply.

Rhiannon Skursky, a 13-year-old from Parma, wanted to sew a few masks for a family friend who is a nurse.

That was at the end of March. Four sewing machines and five tables of fabric later, the teenager has crafted over 1,260 masks. They have been donated throughout the Jackson County community to USPS, Jackson Prison, Oaklawn Hospital, Center for Family Health and more. Word of her efforts traveled fast, and now her reach has expanded to as far away as Nevada, Texas, Florida, Minnesota, California, Missouri, Guam, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Some of the masks sent elsewhere were sold for about $3 each to help fund materials for more masks.

In between school assignments, Skursky said she can sew up to seven masks in an hour. With the help of her family, the operation has grown to produce as many as 21 masks per hour.

Tonya Brush, Skursky’s mother, has made sure the family volunteers in the community often. Each month, they typically volunteer 50 hours total, she said.

“This was our way of giving back to the community while we couldn’t be out there helping like we used to,” Brush said. “It makes me feel good because there’s that foundation that I know that I built for the children.”

Skursky plans to continue making the masks as long as there is demand. To purchase Skursky’s masks or find more information, visit her Etsy page.

This article is adapted from MLive.