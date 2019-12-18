Tekashi 6ix9ine gets sentenced in federal court

Live Now
FILE- In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women’s 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 2 years in prison Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 for his entanglement with a violent street gang that fueled his rise to fame, but was spared a much harsher possible sentence because of his extraordinary decision to become a star witness for prosecutors. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

MANHATTAN, NY (WLNS) – Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison, according to a report by Billboard.

The 23-year-old has been behind bars for more than a year as he awaited a judge’s decision on the case.

The rapper pleaded guilty in January to nine counts of federal racketeering, firearms, violent crimes in aid of racketeering and narcotics trafficking offenses.

6ix9ine earned leniency in his sentencing because of his testimony against other members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Given his testimony against other gang members, 6ix9ine is expected to be placed in witness protection after sentencing.

Despite the witness protection placement, Billboard confirmed in October that the rapper has landed a new $10 million record contract with his former label 10K Projects upon his release from prison for one English and one Spanish album.

