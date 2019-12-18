MANHATTAN, NY (WLNS) – Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison, according to a report by Billboard.
The 23-year-old has been behind bars for more than a year as he awaited a judge’s decision on the case.
The rapper pleaded guilty in January to nine counts of federal racketeering, firearms, violent crimes in aid of racketeering and narcotics trafficking offenses.
6ix9ine earned leniency in his sentencing because of his testimony against other members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.
Given his testimony against other gang members, 6ix9ine is expected to be placed in witness protection after sentencing.
Despite the witness protection placement, Billboard confirmed in October that the rapper has landed a new $10 million record contract with his former label 10K Projects upon his release from prison for one English and one Spanish album.
Tekashi 6ix9ine gets sentenced in federal court
MANHATTAN, NY (WLNS) – Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison, according to a report by Billboard.