Tell Me Something Good: “Heart N Sole”



LANSING, MICH (WLNS)– This week on “Tell Me Something Good”, we hear the story of a Lansing man, who transformed his pain and passion for shoes and art, into a project to not only better himself, but other in the community.

His name is Brandon Ebright, and growing up with a single mother, his family didn’t have the financial means to afford the best clothing or shoes. What he did wear, led to bullying and teasing, something he channeled, to create his own brand.

It’s called “Heart N Sole”, created in 2016, the line took off 2 years later in 2018. It’s mission, create high-end quality clothing, finding inspiration from the likes of Kanye West, Tommy Hilfiger, Coco Cheanel, Calvin Klein, Black Pyramid clothing, and more.

Ebright says, he hopes others will see that if you put your mind and heart into something, you can do anything. All it takes is a little dedication in time.

He plans to keep “Heart N Sole” going, for the rest of his life.

Ebright is still working during the pandemic and is offering hand deliveries. Click here to learn more.