SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Drug trafficker Edgar Valdez Villarreal, known as ‘La Barbie,’ is no longer listed as being held by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Valdez was extradited to Georgia from Mexico seven years ago and had received a 49-year prison term after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and launder money.

He was also ordered to pay $192 million in restitution to the U.S. Government.

According to his sentencing documents, Valdez’s release date was set for July 27, 2057.

But inexplicably, he is no longer being held and is listed as “Not in BOP custody” in the Bureau of Prisons database.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons listing for Edgar Valdez-Villarreal shows he is not being in custody.

Valdez was serving time at a maximum security federal prison in Florida.

His whereabouts are now unknown.

Initially, Valdez is said to have been part of the Sinaloa Cartel working with Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman-Loera.

According to prosecutors, Valdez was shipping up to 180 kilos of cocaine per month to cities such as New Orleans, Atlanta and Memphis with the drugs coming from Colombia through Mexico on speedboats and airplanes.

In 2008, according to prosecutors, Valdez broke off from the Sinaloa Cartel and aligned himself with the Arturo Beltran-Leyva drug trafficking organization where he also led a group of assassins responsible for a majority of the killings committed by the group.

He was born in Laredo, Texas in 1973.

Valdez was said to be a popular high school football player in his hometown where his coach nicknamed him “La Barbie” because of his pale skin, blue eyes and facial features that compared to the Ken doll.

According to the Reforma, Valdez agreed to become a cooperating witness for U.S. prosecutors six years ago.