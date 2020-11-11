Texas Roadhouse holds a drive-thru parade to honor veterans.

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)- Hundreds of cars participated in a drive-thru parade held in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse.

Veterans who drove thru received t-shirts, flyers, and a voucher for a free meal at Texas Roadhouse, but that’s not all.

Tanja Simmons served in the Army for more than two decades, “it wasn’t easy, I didn’t quit, I stayed in there for 22 years.”

At the parade, she provided information to veterans who needed a place to stay. “We have so many homeless veterans they call me all the time asking me do I have a place for them right now I rehab homes to make them nice and move them in there and have different agencies work with them to better them,” says Simmons.

More than ten different stations were set up, each with information on different benefits and services for Veterans.

Tammy Lemmer from the Tri-County Office on Aging, was there handing out flyers on how her organization can help veterans live safely.

“A lot of older adults are veterans we serve them we serve their family members anything we can do to keep them living safely and independently in their homes,” says Lemmer.

Many volunteers including Mayor Andy Schor handed out stickers, key chains, water bottles, and more to make veterans like Steven Smith who served in the army feel appreciated.

“It really feels good that people take time out of their lives to honor the ones who have given everything,” says Smith.