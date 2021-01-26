LIVE NOW: The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” State of the State, COVID-19, cold case arraignment

LIVE:

The 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief” is here for you live weekdays at 12:30 P.M. from the 6 News Digital Studio based out of Lansing, Michigan.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today on the 6 News Now “Daily Digital Debrief”, we’re covering top stories here in Michigan, across the United States, and around the world.

STATE OF THE STATE

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to give her State of the State address tomorrow, and needless to say, she’s had quite the year since she gave her last.

That address witch you can watch on WLNS-TV or here on wlns.com starts at 7 P.M. Wednesday evening.

Governor Whitmer sat down with Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick on Tuesday ahead of the event, where she spoke about the challenges she’s had, faces moving forward, and her relationship with Republican led Michigan legislature.

COVID-19

(NEXSTAR) – At a press conference Monday, President Joe Biden said he believes anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by this spring.

“I think it will be this spring,” he said. “But it’s going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we’ve ever tried in this country.”

He said he feels “confident” that by summer, “we’ll be on our way toward heading toward herd immunity and increasing access for people who aren’t first on the list, all the way going down to children.”

“I feel good about where we’re going and I think we can get it done,” he added.

Time, he acknowledged, “is of the essence” in getting the 328 million residents of the U.S. vaccinated.

Yet Biden said he is “optimistic that we will have enough vaccines.”

COLD CASE ARRAIGNMENT

This morning, 53-year-old Brad Cournaya who is already behind bars on an unrelated criminal conviction is now facing charges of open murder in the unsolved case involving Krista Lueth.

Lueth, a student at Michigan State University, went missing November 11, 2008. At the time, she was Cournaya’s girlfriend.

In October 2014, Michigan State Police detectives named Cournaya as the number one suspect in her disappearance and said over the past six years, that has never changed.

To this day, Lueth’s body has not been found.

However, her driver’s license and cell phone were discovered along US-127 South of Lansing near where Cournaya’s vehicle had broken down the night she went missing.