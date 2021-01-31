The City of Jackson and Consumers Energy Team-up to give free meals to the local community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)— Consumers Energy and the City of Jackson announced the new “Our Town Meal Distribution Program,” and its goal is to work together as a community to overcome economic and hunger problems brought forth by the pandemic.

The first day of the distributions will begin on Monday, February 1, 2021.

The program is donation-based and will pay local restaurants, and catering companies to produce healthy, prepackaged meals to distribute to the community for free.

The City of Jackson states the “Our Town Meal Distribution” helps pay food establishments to produce meals to keep their door open and pay employees, and help Jackson residents who are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If you would like to receive a free meal or support the program, the event will run for two hours 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Plus, if you would like to receive more information visit cityofjackson.org/ourtown.