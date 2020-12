LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) If you’re already thinking about how you’ll get rid of your Christmas tree, The City of Lansing is offering some help.

The city says trees should be placed at the curbside like normal and if they are taller than 6 feet, they must be cut in half to be picked up.

All deportations and other materials need to be removed in order to be collected.

Pick up ends on January 7th.