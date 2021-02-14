The English Inn, Restaurant, and Pub Donate Meals to couples “who make the world a better place”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The English Inn, Restaurant, and Pub announced they will put together 40 of their oven-ready four-course curbside To-Go dinners, and as a token of appreciation, they will gift up-to 40 deserving couples these meals who have helped make the world a better place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The English Inn, Restaurant and Pub stated in order to participate in their meal-giveaway they ask for residents to identify a deserving couple in their life, and then reserve their dinner.

The meal can serves two people and includes a shrimp cocktail, a salad, prime rib, baked potatoes and vegetables, and for dessert a cheesecake.

Each of the participants will be able to pick-up their meals between 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.