WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – It’s been over six decades since a small group of computer scientists and mathematicians met on Dartmouth’s campus to define the research they called “Artificial Intelligence,” or AI.
Advances in robotics, autonomous vehicles, and machine learning continue to push scientific boundaries, but researchers are still trying to grapple with AI systems that are capable of thinking like humans and building on prior experiences to tackle new tasks.
Still, 72% of industry executives believe that AI will be the most significant business advantage of the future.
According to the National Science Foundation, GDP is expected to increase by $15.7 trillion globally and the American workforce needs to prepare for a new era of AI by making investments in education and training opportunities.
Earlier this year, the White House launched the American AI Initiative, an all-of-government strategy to promote and protect the AI research enterprise in the U.S.
The evolution of Artificial Intelligence
