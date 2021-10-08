The Izzo Legacy Run/Walk/Roll is happening tomorrow at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) –The Izzo Legacy Foundation will be hosting a Run/Walk/Roll event at Michigan State University on Saturday, October 9th starting at 10 a.m.

This will be the first time the event is returning in person since 2019 at the inaugural event. This year, the foundation added a new 5K Roll event that encourages athletes with physical disabilities to participate using hand-cycles, wheelchairs, and walking-assistive devices.

This was put together to honor the impact & legacy of coach Tom Izzo. According to its website, those include hard work, spartan spirit, family, and charitable giving.

Officials say all money that’s raised will go to local charities selected by the Izzo family. The Izzo family says these events are close to their heart, and the community is something they cherish.

“I was raised in this community. I’ve lived in East Lansing my whole life. My parents started some of the charities and it was really important to continue the work,” said Lupe Izzo.



Participants will start at the Breslin Center and finish at Spartan Stadium, those looking to attend must register beforehand at the following link: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/EastLansing/TheIzzo