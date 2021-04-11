The Lansing Police Dept. investigates a 19-year-old man’s death

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Lansing Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man.

On Sunday around 7:21 A.M., the Lansing police were called to the 1100 block of W. Allegan on reports of a shooting, and officers also dispatched to the Eastbound of 496 at Pennsylvania on a report of a shooting victim.

Authorities say when they arrived at the scene on Eastbound 496 at Pennsylvania they saw a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a car. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he then died from his injury. Authorities also believe this is a homicide death.

Currently, investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Lansing Police
Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Frazier at 517-483-4659, Crime Stoppers at
517-483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook
page.

