‘The Last Dance’ hits the right notes with its look back at Michael Jordan and the Bulls

Instead of a nifty chaser to the NBA Playoffs, “The Last Dance” — which ESPN moved up by two months — essentially fills that void, transporting viewers back to the off-court drama, flamboyant personalities and great basketball associated with Michael Jordan and the six-time champion Chicago Bulls. At 10 parts, it’s a very, very deep dive, but for fans who will eat this stuff up, it hits all the right notes.

The title refers to the Bulls’ final title run in 1998, echoing the preseason handbook that coach Phil Jackson passed out to the team. With general manager Jerry Krause announcing that Jackson wouldn’t be back and Jordan saying he would retire if that happened, it was a season-long campaign to put an exclamation point on the squad’s greatness.

The documentary series, meanwhile, alternately focuses not just on 1998, but all the previous dances, as well as individual dancers. That means taking extended detours into the lives of Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen (one of 12 children) and Jackson.

Still, it’s clear who the prima ballerina is here, and now as then, that’s Jordan. Notoriously competitive, his tenacity and will to win are spoken of with awe by practically everyone who crossed his path during those years, but the centerpiece is extensive access to the man himself, who displays great candor in discussing his life and legacy.

ESPN will schedule two episodes each Sunday over five weeks (with an edited version, minus the profanity, on ESPN2), providing a welcome infusion of original programming on the network. It ranks among the channel’s best documentary efforts since “O.J.: Made in America,” an even more ambitious 10-part exercise.

This article was adapted by CNN.