“The Mandalorian” actor Gina Carano fired after controversial social media posts

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gina Carano, the MMA fighter/actor who played Cara Dune on The Mandalorian has been fired from the hit Disney+ series and has been dropped by her talent agency, UTA, possibly due to controversial posts on social media, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Recently, Carano posted a meme on social media likening being a Trump supporter to being a victim of the Holocaust.

She also generated controversy for parroting anti-mask talking points, as well as falsely implying widespread election fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential race.

The hashtag #FireGinaCarano trended on social media on Wednesday.

***This story has been updated as the reasoning for Carano’s firing has not been officially confirmed***