The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association releases plan to increase indoor dining capacity to 50% and to end 10 P.M. curfew

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association is pushing for the State Health Department to raise the dine-in capacity limit to 50% because many businesses just can’t reopen unless they are able to use more seats.

Justin Winslow the president of the MRLA says the restrictions have been in place for far too long.

“The data has been looking really good for a long time not just several weeks, but I think you can say several months now and when we’re at 3.1% positivity I think that its time to step forward the data suggests its time to go to 50% and certainly to get rid of that 10 p.m. curfew,” says Winslow.

Winslow says the MRLA is working with the State Health Department to find a way to lift some restrictions because restaurants like Ukai and AI Fusion are still closed for dine-in services because the 25% capacity just isn’t enough.

Tom Dombrowski is the general manager of both Ukai and AI Fusion he says they are offering take out, but it may be awhile until the can safely reopen indoor services.

“With a chef cooking at a hibachi table even if we had people on either side there food is getting cooked right there their hibachi grills are going to be the last ones to open for sure but with 50% and vaccinations I think AI Fusion would definitely be feasible to reopen.”

