The President orders U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff

WASHINGTON, (WLNS)— President Donald Trump ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House, military posts, naval vessels, and all public buildings and grounds in the District of Columbia.

Trump also said he prefers the flag should be flown at half-staff overseas at all United States embassies, consular offices, and other facilities.

Trump stated it’s out of respect for the service and sacrifice of the United States Capitol Police officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

He has ordered all of the areas to keep the flag at half-staff until sunset on January 13, 2021.





