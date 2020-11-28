The Saturday after Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday, and this day is more important than ever this year

Mich. (WLNS)- The pandemic continues to be hard on small businesses. So this weekend when many people are shopping for the holidays, there is an extra push to shop local.

The purpose of small business Saturday is to put local businesses in the spotlight,

to create jobs, and increase sales. Its the 11th anniversary of the event, but this year is more important than ever. Some businesses were forced to close their doors permanently while others are on the verge of doing so.

Vice President of The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce says the LRCC supports this day and since many small businesses have been severally impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, they’re encouraging people to do the majority of their holiday shopping this year, locally. Its a way to help some of these places survive.

Sixty-two percent of U.S. small businesses reported that they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 to stay in business.

The LRCC encourages residents to visit local and independently-owned stores particularly those with, “Shop Small” branding this Saturday and purchase various goods and services.