The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying this woman

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying this person of interest in several larceny’s in the Owosso area.

SCSO believes the woman is in her mid-to-late 20’s, is between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8, tall, with a thin build and red hair.

She was last seen this morning near the Salvation Army wearing a black full-length black coat, blue jeans with holes in the legs, black boots, a black purse, and a black backpack.

If you have any information on this person call dispatch at 989-743-9111