The Summit Sports and Ice Complex closing its doors after 22 years

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WLNS) – Summit Sports and Ice Complex will not reopen, the facility’s owners, Westmor Partners, announced.

The sports complex served as a mid-Michigan hub for local, regional and national sports tournaments, athletic leagues and trade shows for 22 years.

“We’re greatly disappointed to have to make this announcement,” said Paige Sauer, the facility’s General Manager. “The decision to discontinue operations permanently is the direct result of being shut down by the State of Michigan for much of the last 11 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The inability to have athletes and teams use our facilities for such an extended period of time made it impossible for us to continue financially.”

The facility has mostly been closed since March 13, 2020, due to COVID-19 shutdown orders by Michigan’s governor and Department of Health and Human Services. The Summit was allowed to open from September 8 to November 18 but only at a greatly reduced capacity. During its brief reopening, the facility also adopted a series of strict health restrictions – including mandatory mask wearing and social distancing – as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The Summit Sports and Ice Complex operated as a 176,000-square-foot state-of-the-art complex for sports, education, entertainment and business activities. The facility has one Olympic and one NHL ice surface, Field House to accommodate turf sports and three new Aim High sports courts, gymnastics center, Yeti’s Pub and a multitude of meeting spaces. Prior to the pandemic and forced shutdown, the facility attracted more than one million patrons per year.

“The Summit ownership and staff join me in thanking all our customers and visitors for years of great memories and events,” Sauer said. “We’ve truly enjoyed offering this venue as a place for so much enjoyment, athletic growth and personal achievement.”

Since being acquired by Westmor Partners in November 2011, The Summit had grown to become a major destination for regional and national sports and events. Some major events hosted at the venue through the years include Shipshewana on the Road, RV shows, concerts and a presidential campaign rally. The facility also hosted sporting events that included the Kings Cup Hockey Tournament, NCAA Club Fencing National Tournament, Spartan Cup Tournament Series (youth hockey), USA Hockey Girls National Championships and Roller Derby Championships.