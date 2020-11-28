United States (WLNS) — The U.S. leads the world with more than 13M COVID-19 cases.
On Friday, the country saw a new single-day high with more than 205,000 positive cases and more than 1,400 deaths.
In California, Los Angeles County has issued a new stay-at-home order.
All restaurants are now only, take out and delivery, forcing many owners to close their business.
Plus, all public and private gatherings for anyone outside a household is now banned.
Vaccines are expected to get another push down the fast track when the Centers for Disease Control holds an emergency meeting on Tuesday.
