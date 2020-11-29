The United States saw 1M new COVID-19 cases each week

Nationwide (CBS) — In the month of November, the United States saw one million new COVID-19 cases each week.



White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx warns that people who traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday and attended large gatherings should assume they have been infected with the coronavirus, and should get tested the next few days.

”We’re entering this post-Thanksgiving surge with three-four and ten times as many diseases across the country so that’s what worries us the most.” Said Dr. Deborah Birx.

Michigan ranked third in the number of COVID-19 deaths last week, with Detroit hospitals nearing 90% capacity.

In Los Angeles County, a new stay-at-home restriction urging people to gather only with members of the same household goes into effect Monday.

New York City plans to re-open public schools for in-person learning next Monday, after shutting them all just over a week ago, due to rising COVID-19 cases.