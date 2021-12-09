The week of giving at Bath High School: Goal of $20k to help families

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS)– Every year during the holidays, students at Bath High School come together to help raise money for families in need in the Bath community through various ways.

This year, students have a goal of $20,000 and are asking the community for their help in raising it. To help, you can donate on the school’s GoFundMe page: Fundraiser by Caroline Cook: Bath Community Schools Week of Giving 2021 (gofundme.com)

Normally the students host bake sales, a bottle and can drive along with cash donations. Last year, due to the pandemic, students were not able to host some of those events and got creative by using TikTok.

Organizers came up with the TikTok dare challenge, which would allow students to pay a small fee for other students or teachers and administrators to do a silly dare while recording themselves and posting it on TikTok, and this year they have been doing them at lunch.

School officials say these challenges have been fun and have really gone to a good cause. See photos below of students from this year: