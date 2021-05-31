These are the best cities for ‘naked gardening,’ study says

(NEXSTAR) – If you find yourself ever wanting to garden in the buff — apparently you’re not alone.
A new study from LawnStarter, a lawn care service provider, has ranked the top cities for “naked gardening.”
“Enjoy gardening in your birthday suit? Hey, we’re not judging — just be careful when picking tomatoes, pulling weeds, and trimming your bushes on World Naked Gardening Day,” the study says.
World Naked Gardening Day — yes, it’s a thing — has sadly passed (it was May 7), but that shouldn’t stop you from tending your green beans in the nude — just beware of prickly roses!
LawnStarter ranked the cities by calculating a series of factors, ranging from a place’s nudist-friendliness to weather and safety.
Miami grabbed the top spot, with Austin, Seattle and Atlanta close behind.
Here’s what made the top 10:
- Miami
- Austin
- Seattle
- Atlanta
- Portland, Oregon
- Anaheim, California
- Orlando, Florida
- Riverside, California
- Irvine, California
- Santa Ana, California