This week is Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This week, March 21st through March 27th, is Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week. The timing to bring awareness about severe weather might seem too early, but that is the whole point.

Severe weather in Michigan is possible year-round, but summer storms like tornadoes, hail, and lightning are possible when temperatures start warming up in March through November. Even though severe weather has been quiet so far in Michigan, that does not mean the summer will be quiet as well.

Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week is to help Michiganders and their families to make plans and prepare for severe weather situations. Now is the time for people to make plans of where they will safely shelter during a tornado, create an emergency kit, make sure they know how to receive information on severe weather watches and warnings and other safety measures.

On Wednesday, March 24th at 1:00 pm will be the statewide tornado drill. During the drill, Michiganders are encouraged to practice and walk through how they will shelter during severe weather situations. The on-going COVID-19 pandemic has also changed the ways of sheltering during a storm. While participating in the drill, please be mindful of social distancing measures as congregating in groups during the drill is not encouraged. Instead, Michiganders can review their safety plans.

