This week’s top health headlines

(CBS) – The FDA has authorized Pfizer-Biontech’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Vials of the drug will begin shipping across the nation…and front-line health care workers and nursing home residents will receive the first doses.

A committee of leading U.S. vaccine scientists endorsed the vaccine Thursday evening.

Healthcare workers are seven times more likely to battle severe COVID-19 cases compared to people with non-essential jobs.

That’s according to British researchers who also discovered people working in transportation and social services suffer from severe coronavirus at twice the average rate.

Findings show women, blacks and asians were disproportionately impacted. More than 1.3 million children have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

The data, compiled by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, found the week ending November 26th saw the largest weekly increase in children’s cases since the pandemic began.